Savimbi makes selection case in Pool Cranes regional tour

Jonathan Ouma, commonly known as Savimbi, is the hottest hurricane bubbling under the cream of pool. And he needed no introduction when he played a starring role as Greater Mukono Select hosted the national team, the Pool Cranes, on Friday at Krooked Cue Bar in Namataba.

With a winning rate of 80 per cent, Ouma, also known for his stinging shots as ‘General Kalalankoma,’ won four of his five frames as his team lost 14-11 during the fundraising showcase game.

The Mukono team had a long list of former winners and established players such as the most decorated player in Uganda’s history Alfred Gumikiriza lining up alongside Arnold Semukwano, Cyrus Mawejje, Francis Ssenfuma, Allan Kayiwa, Willy Yiga and Emma Ndiwalana, yet it was the aggressive rookie, whose stats will be remembered longer.

Apart from Ibrahim Kayanja and Habib Ssebuguzi – who did not play – Ouma pricked everyone apart.

His victims included Joseph Kasozi, Glorious Ssenyonjo, Simon Lubuulwa and Mansoor Bwanika, who bowed to Mukono’s knight and his mighty cue.

Fearless approach

The 25-year-old, who is managed by Michael Mujomba of Mwai Lounge, was actually dropped from the national team because of inexperience after making Nathan Bwankosya’s provisional list.

Coach Bwankosya is of the view that the rookie is among the next cue masters with his masterly and fearless approach. And that opinion holds water as he has already destroyed Uganda’s top seed Bwanika while making hay of national captain Ssebuguzi.

Yet his journey has just started. A member of Legends Pool Club in Mukono, Ouma is yet to sign any league contract and 2022 could be the year that reserves his seat at the table of men.

Because of his ragtag appearance, many still despise him, yet they struggle to win a frame when he is their opponent. If you haven’t seen him in action, mark the name, Savimbi.

“Apart from the win, this friendly against top players was important for us to iron out some weak areas of our game. But I have been amazed at how the team was welcomed in Mukono,” Ssebuguzi said.

The national women’s side return to Mukono on Friday to face off with a Mukono Select side at Legends Bar along Kayunga Road to help raise more funds.

Positive vibes

The Cranes tour to Mukono is part of the efforts to raise awareness and funds for the team expected to travel to Zambia for the All Africa Pool Association championship next week.

Pool fans in Mukono raised Shs1.18 in cash for the team with James Mwere of MJ Safaris, the principal supporter, who raised Shs500,000 added to another Shs1m he donated to Ssebuguzi. The national team needs in excess of Shs40m to make the trip and defend their women’s title.