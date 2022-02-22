Savimbi makes selection case in Pool Cranes regional tour

Impressive. Ouma makes a cleaning job of the red balls off the table to beat Glorious Ssenyonjo at Krooked Bar Namataba on Friday. PHOTO | GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

  • Coach Bwankosya is of the view that the rookie is among the next cue masters with his masterly and fearless approach. And that opinion holds water as he has already destroyed Uganda’s top seed Bwanika while making hay of national captain Ssebuguzi.

Jonathan Ouma, commonly known as Savimbi, is the hottest hurricane bubbling under the cream of pool. And he needed no introduction when he played a starring role as Greater Mukono Select hosted the national team, the Pool Cranes, on Friday at Krooked Cue Bar in Namataba.

