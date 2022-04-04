Stallions grind past Rockets as Wananchi bounce back

Dulf Musoke scored twice in the second half as Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions beat a fourth quarter scare to record a 3-1 win over Rockets in the men’s National League (NHL) on Saturday.

The Stallions dominated from the get go but struggled to find the cutting edge until Samuel Mwesigwa found Richard Ssemwogerere to convert a penalty corner in the 26th minute.

Mwesigwa found fellow defender Musoke to convert yet another penalty corner in the 39th minute to make it 2-0.

But even with a cushioned lead, KHC seemed vulnerable at the back and paid for it when Simon Peter Oyugi halved the deficit from close range in the 51st minute.

KHC goalkeeper Richard Kaijuka had to pull off another acrobatic double save to protect the lead minutes later.

However, Musoke was pushed upfront and the move paid off when Rockets failed to clear a knock down from his teammates Samuel Wakhisi. Musoke quickly pounced to make it 3-1 as the Stallions won their season opener.

It was double joy for the club as their other men’s team KHC Originals held favourites Makerere University Stingers to a 1-1 draw.

Harold Ntale scored for the Stingers just four minutes after coming on at the start of the second quarter.

And not to be outdone, Emmanuel Stuart Ssempebwa did just the same – after being introduced in the 24th minute – for the equaliser.

Goal riot

After the 3-1 loss to KHC Swans the previous weekend, Wananchi women started with sorting their squad issues.

Although Naume Makila was not available, Consolate Muber, Jolly Alimo, Irene Nyapendi, Catherine Nakiggwe and Phionah Nakalyowa all returned to the squad while Romee Jaunet and Nicole Kalkman showed they would be useful additions.