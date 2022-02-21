Can anyone stop Heathens charge?

Heathens emerged from the Kyadondo Rugby Club dugout all clad in their new yellow and blue kit with Peter Miles’ Frontline blaring from the speakers.

It was the first time in 18 years that the record league winners were clad in the colours that was inseparable from the club between the late 90s and 2014.

The occasion surfaced with Stanbic Black Pirates’ visit of the Nile Special Rugby Premiership top of the table clash.

Heathens plundered the Sea Robbers in front of a packed Kyadondo to move five points clear in the table with a game left on the first round.

Lawrence Sebuliba opened the scores with a try on the left after receiving Ivan Magomu’s box kick to race down the wing.

The Sea Robbers responded when Humphrey Tashobya was gifted a try after Michael Wokorach lost the ball in contact around Heathens’ five.

Innocent Gwokto added two tries to silence Pirates’ fans who earlier thought Arnold Atukunda had put them ahead with a try , only to be adjudged to have lost the ball forward.

Joseph Oyet had one of his best games at full back. He fielded, broke the line and manned that back three like a possessed man, earning the man of the match accolade that was presented by Assistant Inspector General of Police Asan Kasingye.

“You always wake up on such days and hope for the best. It was a big game and I challenged myself to give my best. They are a good team that can hurt anyone, we could not let our guard down,” said Oyet.

An enamoured Kasingye announced he had become a Heathens fan and watching rugby was now part of his hobby.

Heathens have demolished all in their path with only champions Kobs giving them a run for their ambitions.

Heathens season results

Heathens 23-10 Pirates

Heathens 50-0 Buffaloes

Heathens 7 - 6 Kobs

Mongers 3-48 Heathens

Heathens 54-6 Rhinos

Hippos 5 -38 Heathens

Heathens 73 -3 Warriors