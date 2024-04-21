Dicey affairs for Heathens, Hippos in quarters

Record champions Heathens will be the team to beat in the Nile Special Rugby Championship playoffs after emerging through the regular season as the only unbeaten side.

Heathens completed their regular fixtures with a hard-fought 27-18 win over their younger Kyadondo brother Buffaloes on Saturday.

The sixteen-time champions have almost been invisible this season, smashing everyone apart from Jinja Hippos who forced them to drop points in Jinja.

The Muhammad Athiyo’s side will now face a tricky Walukuba Barbarians in a repeat of that nail-biting 21-17 win they registered in Jinja last month thanks to Michael Omollo’s last-gasp try.

Jinja Hippos who have performed beyond expectations this season lost to their bogey side Mongers 28-21 but maintained their second spot with 40 points, seven behind Heathens and two ahead of holders Black Pirates who finished third.

After drawing Buffaloes for the quarters, Hippos will now get another rendition of their famed Robert Seguya Cup for the third time this season.

“To be the best, you have to be ready for anyone so we didn’t have a preference for any opponent because all teams have upped their game this season,” Hippos coach Edmond Quaresma told Daily Monitor after confirming their opponent.

“Though I have to say this is a special draw because they say both sides play almost the same style – the coach Soggy way- so we expect a good game,” he added.

Pirates have Rhinos while Kobs who beat Walukuba 30-20 at Legends face Mongers in their first knock-out.

The first leg will be played this weekend from Friday through to Sunday with the teams that finished in the top four hosting the first legs.

At the bottom, Kampani Eagles will face Impis and Rams guard their lives against Warriors in the home-away relegation battle. The losers over the two legs will be relegated.

Nile Special Rugby Championship

Weekend results

Buffaloes 18-27 Heathens

Mongers 28-21 Jinja Hippos

Black Pirates 41-13 Impis

Rams 23-17 Warriors

Kobs 30-20 Walukuba

Eagles 14-25 Rhinos

Quarterfinal fixtures – first leg

Friday 26, April

Kobs vs. Mongers – Legends

Saturday, April 27

Heathens vs. Walukuba – Kyadondo

Hippos vs. Buffaloes – Dam Waters

Sunday, April 28

Black Pirates vs. Rhinos – Kings Park