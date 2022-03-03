Jinja Hippos invite Impis with Azawi vibes to dance

Jinja Hippos` Johnson Baiga was one of the scorers in a 37-12 win over Mbarara Mustangs.

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • Both events that have been scheduled at the Dams Waters grounds in Jinja will see the club and the musician’s concert promoters complement each other and even share a portion of their earnings.

Hours before Jinja Hippos fans and revellers dance to Azawi’s ‘slow dancing’ tunes on Saturday, their team will be hoping to rush fast on Impis in the Nile Special Rugby League.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.