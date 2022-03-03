Jinja Hippos invite Impis with Azawi vibes to dance

Hours before Jinja Hippos fans and revellers dance to Azawi’s ‘slow dancing’ tunes on Saturday, their team will be hoping to rush fast on Impis in the Nile Special Rugby League.

Both events that have been scheduled at the Dams Waters grounds in Jinja will see the club and the musician’s concert promoters complement each other and even share a portion of their earnings.

“We have an agreement with the club that will see the fans buy the concert’s tickets and use them to enter for both events. It’s a win-win situation for the obvious reasons,” Brian Isanga, one of the organisers of the concert promoted by Swangz Avenue, says.

Priscilla ‘Azawi’ Zawedde will be performing in her first show after being named among the most interesting talents to watch out for by MTV Base last Wednesday.

Extra motivation

The Jinja Hippos had gone on a six-game losing streak but a strong performance last week saw them end that run with a 18-8 win over Impis at Makerere grounds.

They start their second round against the same opponent on Saturday with extra motivation.

“We needed that result to boost the morale in camp,” Hippos captain David Wako who made it to the Nile Special team of the last week told Daily Monitor.

“The fans have been with us throughout thick and thin and we appreciate it. Saturday’s game has an extra motivation for us to go all out because they’ll come in numbers and we also want them to give them a reason to party,” he added.