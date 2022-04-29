Lady Cranes 7s punch above their weight on Day One of World Cup qualifiers

The Lady Cranes Sevens side landed in Tunisia on Thursday with ambitions of making the Rugby World Cup Sevens and Commonwealth Games.

With giants Kenya and South Africa in the mix, Uganda had its work cut out. They had no way out but stroll over those big names.

Drawn in pool C with Kenya and Zambia, Uganda needed atleast a win to make the quarter finals for Day Two.

They got two in style, first by dispatching Zambia 15-5 with a Grace Auma brace and a try from Peace Lekuru.

Next in line was Kenya, a side that has bullied them for as long as one can recall.

The tide had to change at some time and the ladies chose the big stage by edging the neighbors 10-7, thanks to five pointers from Yvonne Najjuma and Charlotte Mudoola despite the Lionesses dominating most of the ties.

"The girls are excited because of the win against Kenya. We move into the business end of the tournament tomorrow with the same mission and I hope they replicate their day one form," said Coach Charles Onen through a Uganda Rugby Union platform.

Uganda play Zimbabwe in the last eight round hoping to get a semifinal spot and eventually over the line with World Cup and Commonwealth qualification.

Day One results

Uganda 15-5 Zambia

Uganda 10-7 Kenya