Aboubakar, Toko-Ekambi hold key to AFCON success for Cameroon 

Cameroon's forward Vincent Aboubakar (L) and Cameroon's forward Karl Toko Ekambi (R) celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 quarter final football match between Gambia and Cameroon at the Japoma Stadium in Douala on January 29, 2022. PHOTOS / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar is the tournament's top marksman with six, while Karl Toko-Ekambi scored both goals for the Indomitable Lions in their 2-0 quarter-final win over Gambia to move onto five altogether

Forget Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane, because the most prolific strikers at this Africa Cup of Nations are the two players leading the attack for the hosts as they face Egypt in the semi-finals on Thursday.
