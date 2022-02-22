Akabwai rolls back the years in KIU commanding victory

Kampala International University coach player Jeff Akabwai (right) executes a feint to leave a Kiringente defender and his tackle for the waters at Mutoola Beach in Mukono on Sunday. KIU moved level on nine points with rivals St Lawrence University. PHOTO | JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Akabwai shed off the years’ rust to join his charges in the sand just when Kiringente had put up a resolute fight. He had taken a sabbatical from active game having been an inspiration all-rounder for the Kansanga-based club seven years ago.

The mouthwatering battle for the summit of the Monsoon Group of the national beach soccer league between varsity sides St Lawrence (SLAU) and Kampala International (KIU) has reached its boiling point.

