Akabwai rolls back the years in KIU commanding victory

The mouthwatering battle for the summit of the Monsoon Group of the national beach soccer league between varsity sides St Lawrence (SLAU) and Kampala International (KIU) has reached its boiling point.

At the Mutoola Beach on Sunday, KIU didn’t only collect six points off Kiringente and Entebbe Sharks (walkover) but also made a telling title statemate.

It was the meticulous performance of their coach-player Jeff Akabwai that thrilled those in attendance – subbing himself on and off after making an immediate impact to put his team in a healthy lead.

Akabwai shed off the years’ rust to join his charges in the sand just when Kiringente had put up a resolute fight. He had taken a sabbatical from active game having been an inspiration all-rounder for the Kansanga-based club seven years ago.

In the second quarter against Kiringente, Akabwai set up Nonso Okollo’s goal before he scored a beauty for himself and celebrated wildly.

“I felt the need to demonstrate what I teach the boys practically on the pitch and I’m glad that the strikers will learn from the craft I used to score that goal,” Akabwai said.

Work of art

He received the ball as he hugged the line on the left, befuddled the on-lashing Kiringente defender and left him for the waters. In a flash, he cut inside and faked the opposing goalkeeper before expertly sending the ball kissing the net.

It was a classic beach soccer move that many in Brazil – the best beach soccer powerhouse – would applaud.

“When I step on the pitch, I follow the commands and I can even be guided by some of the senior players. We are targeting the playoffs and the title and by then we will be unstoppable,” Akabway said.

Nigerian Isaac Ishioke netted a hattrick for KIU with Kyobe Ssempa scoring the other in Kiringentes 7-3 thrashing.

The victory lifted KIU behind leaders SLAU on goal difference after sharing nine points with the latter having played a game more. Newcomers Jinja Lions beat Wolves 8-7 to earn their maiden win and a push to third slot with four points.

In the Hurricane Group, Grace Church defeated Real Galactico 5-3 to go third in the table.

Weekend results

Kiringente 3-0(w/o) Ebb Sharks

Real Galactico 3-5 Grace Church

KIU 7-3 Kiringente

Wolves 7-8 Jinja Lions