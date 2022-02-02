Lukooya fueling SLAU title retention bid

Ambroze Kigozi of Buganda Royal Institute. Photo/John Batanude

By Denis Bbosa

To give reigning national beach soccer league champions St Lawrence University (SLAU) his utmost, left-winger Baker Lukooya had to agonizingly sacrifice his football career. He looked garden-fresh and deadly as Davis Ssozi Nono’s SLAU locked horns with archrivals KIU at Mutoola Beach in Mukono on Sunday.
After scoring a goal-of-the-season contender, an acrobatic volley from Joshua Lubwama’s neat cross, Lukooya promised more was to come.

