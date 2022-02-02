Lukooya fueling SLAU title retention bid

To give reigning national beach soccer league champions St Lawrence University (SLAU) his utmost, left-winger Baker Lukooya had to agonizingly sacrifice his football career. He looked garden-fresh and deadly as Davis Ssozi Nono’s SLAU locked horns with archrivals KIU at Mutoola Beach in Mukono on Sunday.

After scoring a goal-of-the-season contender, an acrobatic volley from Joshua Lubwama’s neat cross, Lukooya promised more was to come.

“After the Covid19 disruptions, I chose to concentrate on helping SLAU win honours in beach soccer and you can see the good form I’m having,” the former Bright Stars, Soana, Express, AFC Leopards and Kira Young attacking wingersaid. He had skinned Wolves a week earlier at the same venue with a five-goal return.

Nono believes the title is theirs to lose if his star cast of Lukooya, Suleiman Ochero and Rica Byaruhanga exhibit the same red home throughout.

“Can you imagine we beat KIU after the pre-match mind games without key players like Medi Kibirige? I’m glad that Lukooya is giving the total commitment and the goals he promised at the season start,” Nono, a three-time league winning coach with SLAU said.

His opposite number, Goeffrey Akabwai blamed the match officials for KIU’s first loss of the season. “Yes we are still rusty but losing 4-3 shows we are close to the biggest title challengers. The referees also need to up their game going forward,” Akwabai stressed.

Earlier, Mutoola Beach had served Charles Ayeikho’s three-time winners Mubs a bumper surprise, coming from three goals down to win 7-6.