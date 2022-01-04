All eyes on Newcastle for Premier League's January arms race

Newcastle United's French midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on December 27, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Magpies are badly in need of reinforcements just to remain in the English top-flight after winning just one of their 19 games this season.
  • Manchester United trail all three sides but there are more likely to be departures than arrivals at Old Trafford with interim boss Ralf Rangnick admitting his squad is "too big".

Three months on since a controversial takeover by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund was given the green light by the Premier League, Newcastle have the chance to splash their new-found wealth in the January transfer window.
The Magpies are badly in need of reinforcements just to remain in the English top-flight after winning just one of their 19 games this season.
Newcastle's last two matches have even been postponed because they were unable to field a team with enough senior players due to coronavirus infections and a growing injury list that could dictate who arrives at St. James' Park in the next 27 days.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.