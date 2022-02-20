Waiswa’s last-gasp penalty leaves Mbarara City fuming as Gaddafi rise

Gaddafi FC's Yunus Sibira(R) battles KCCA's  Ashraf Mugume in a league game at Lugogo Photo/ John Batanudde

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • The Mbarara side entered the match sitting in the red zone of the table after another Jinja side Busoga United overcame Express with a similar result to leap over them on Friday

Mbarara City left Jinja fuming after a last-gasp penalty saw them lose 1-0 to Gaddafi on Sunday at the Gaddafi Arena.

