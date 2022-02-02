Arsenal free Aubameyang to join Barcelona 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 32-year-old former Gunners captain was visible in pictures from Barcelona training posted on social media on Tuesday.
  • The Gabonese striker arrived in Spain just ahead of the end of the January transfer window


Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left Arsenal, the club announced on Tuesday, clearing the way for the striker to sign for Barcelona as a free agent.
