Bayo intervention not enough for Cranes

Fahad Bayo chased after a seemingly lost cause to score his and Uganda's third goal of the campaign but even that was hardly sufficient.

His goal cancelled out Michael Olunga's 61st minute header although did little to mask the uninspiring display by the Cranes as Uganda and Kenya settled for a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

The result moves Uganda to nine points in second place behind Mali, who will advance to the final 2022 World Cup qualifying phase if they beat Rwanda in Thursday's late kick off.

Uganda will now travel to face Mali on Sunday without defender Timothy Awany and striker Yunus Sentamu, who are ruled out after picking their second yellow cards at St Mary's Kitende.

The first half report in Kitende was damning for the hosts- yet it only showed how honestly lacking they were.

That the Harambee Stars came into this one with absolutely no pressure did not help the hosts as Kenya passed with ease from defence and in transition,

And had they been clinical in front of goal, the first 45 minutes could have been a different story altogether.

Kenyan forward Samuel Onyango twice fluffed his chances when through to goal in the opening period.

Cranes goalkeeper Charles Lukwago also had to save Olunga's first effort with an outstretched left hand before Aziz Kayondo cleared off the line Anthony Wambuni's strike off a corner.

Uganda's major highlight of the half had Bevis Mugabi miscue his effort inside the penalty area after Kenya goalkeeper Brian Okoth parried Bobosi Byaruhanga's long range free kick on 28 minutes.

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic rang the changes at the break, introducing Milton Karisa for Steven Mukwala and Ibrahim Orit in place of Kayondo as he looked for the much needed life upfront.

But still it's the Kenyans that were on the front foot, Mugabi catching up with Onyango and out muscling the striker when he was through to goal and Lukwago saving Abud Omar's direct corner.

But not for long. Uganda conceded a free kick in a dangerous area and once the ball was airlifted in, the hosts allowed it to bounce.

Olunga needed no further invitation, heading it in past Lukwago for his second goal of the campaign and Uganda's first conceded on 61 minutes.

Uganda rallied, with Allan Okello - who replaced Byaruhanga probing - but Kenya held firm while continuing to threaten.

And just when it looked like the visitors would claim all three points, Kenyan goalkeeper Okoth endured a moment of madness.

With the clock ticking, Okoth decided to kill some minutes with a clearly harmless ball.

Bayo decided to give it a try, racing onto him and by the time Okoth remembered he had to control it, the Ugandan striker had poked it in.

"They had a defensive block and that made it difficult for us," said Micho, and after the first half, we had to throw in attackers to try get behind them.

"When we did we have exposed ourselves and conceded. Then we had to go for plan B, and ended with one central defender. I credit my players for that."

His Kenyan counterpart, Engin Firat, was not that impressed.

"I'm disappointed because for us it is two points lost. I'm disappointed with my goalkeeper but also it's a clear foul on him," said Firat.

Uganda XI

Charles Lukwago, Denis Iguma, Timothy Awany, Bevis Mugabi, Aziiz Kayondo (Ibrahim Orit)

Khalid Aucho (C), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Allan Okello), Moses Waiswa (Yunus Sentamu), Isaac Muleme, Steven Mukwala (Milton Karisa), Fahad Bayo

Group E standings (Before Kickoff- Rwanda Vs Mali)

Team P W D L F A Pts

Mali 4 3 1 0 7 0 10

Uganda 5 3 2 0 3 1 9

Kenya 5 0 2 3 2 8 3

Rwanda 4 0 1 3 1 4 1

Thursday results

Uganda 1-1 Kenya

Rwanda vs Mali, 7pm

Final group matches- November 14

Mali vs Uganda

Kenya vs Rwanda