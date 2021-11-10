Kenya visit evokes forgettable chapter for Cranes campaigns

There is that powerful image of a deflated Cranes fan, seated alone and empty in the evil darkness that engulfed a deserted, solemn Namboole after Ugandan hearts were shattered by Kenya’s Harambee Stars.

That single image represented millions others across the country and beyond, who had warmed up for this momentous day when a customary home victory would have landed Uganda a ticket to their first Afcon finals in 33 years.

The areas around Namboole that evening of October 8, 2011 were covered in silence only reserved for cemeteries, with the regular high octane music from bars in Bweyogerere and surroundings dead silent.

Bar owners, who had stocked litres upon litres of alcohol in anticipation of the celebrations, were mourning both Uganda’s failure and their unsold rivers of a drink. Some fans walked back to their homes in autopilot, while others walked some distance only to realize they had forgotten their cars behind.

Stage was set

Having picked maximum points at home against Angola (3-0) and Guinea Bissau (2-0), and an extra four away from home, coach Bobby Williamson’s Cranes topped the group on the final day.

All they needed was victory over Kenya, who they had drawn with goalless in Nairobi, and they wouldn’t have cared what happened between Angola and Guinea Bissau. That was a well-scripted East African derby.

It did not need emphasizing, with an assumed midfield rivalry between Kenyan legend McDonald Mariga and Uganda’s Tony Mawejje forming the buildup subplots. Mawejje had done a great job in that hype, starting in Nairobi where he talked down Mariga’s star to utter shock of the Kenyans.However, come matchday at Namboole, it was Mariga’s young brother Victor Wanyama who upstaged the two.

Note that Kenya, who had Denis Oliech miss the game’s biggest chance, arrived with absolutely nothing to play for having got out of the running already.

Small matter at Entebbe

That is a point some Ugandan customs officials made clear to the Kenyan contingent on the latter’s arrival at Entebbe Airport, as if they needed reminding.

A legend is told that that riled the Kenyans, forcing their then goalkeeper Arnold Origi to vow that over his dead body Uganda were going to win this.

Party Spoiler. Kenya goalie Arnold Origi stood in Uganda’s way to Afcon.PHOTO/FILE

Origi was to go on and put up one of the most outstanding, yet annoying (if you’re Ugandan) goalkeeping performances ever witnessed at Namboole, stopping everything thrown his way.

At the inevitable final whistle, coach Bobby turned, looked to the fans - his hands on the waist as if to ask ‘what else could we have done?’

About six Uganda Cranes players sunk to the ground - almost wishing it swallowed them, while others ran to the dressing room - crying.

The postmortem inevitably had to take us back to what could have been had politics not played part in David Obua’s sudden dismissal from camp the evening before the match.

In the end, Obua, Ibrahim Sekagya and Nestroy Kizito announced their retirements, with the likes of then youngsters Brian Umony and Mike Mutyaba never recovering from the seismic.

Kizito was to several years later admit that to have been his “worst day of my entire footballing career.”

He recalled while on the bus from the Namboole how one old woman with her family, tears rolling from her eyes, called out his name “Naye Nestroy kiki kyemutokoze (Nestroy, what have you done to us?). His broken heart sunk.

Playing for pride

Perhaps it is wise that the customs officials at Entebbe will have been at their best behavior now, because - again - Kenya arrive to absolutely nothing to play for matters Qatar 2022.

They will come with pride and ready to spoil the party like they have done before against the Cranes,” warned Micho, “we are preparing ourselves in the best way possible.”

Together with Rwanda, Kenya are out of the running with two group games to go. Yet Uganda must win this game - events between Rwanda and Mali in Kigali notwithstanding - for them to go into the final match on Sunday still in contention.

The Cranes, who on eight points are two behind leaders Mali, end the campaign away to the latter with the group winner booking a slot in the final qualification phase.

November 11- 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Uganda vs. Kenya

Mali vs. Rwanda