Heartbroken. A fan remained seated long in the stands after the Kenya tie at Namboole in 2011. PHOTO/FILE

|

Soccer

Prime

Kenya visit evokes forgettable chapter for Cranes campaigns

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

What you need to know:

  • Big Rivalry. Kampala and Uganda have not endured a sporting evening of collective deflation and somberness like that October 8, 2011 gloom, where young and old cried, and bar owners shed more tears than their stocked rivers of alcohol. 

There is  that powerful image of a deflated Cranes fan, seated alone and empty in the evil darkness that engulfed a deserted, solemn Namboole after Ugandan hearts were shattered by Kenya’s Harambee Stars.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.