Bright Stars fluff chance as Vipers stretch winning run in topflight

Up to six teams can still get relegated with three match-days left to conclude this season’s Startimes Uganda Premier League.

This is after Soltilo Bright Stars missed an opportunity to secure their safety going down 1-0 to KCCA at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo yesterday.

The result left Bright Stars on 30 points, five ahead of Police who occupy the third and final relegation spot.

It also ended a run of three consecutive wins for the Paul Kiwanuka-coached side. They could have few complaints about the result having forced KCCA goalkeeper Derrick Ochan into just one first half save all evening.

Head of class

They consequently went down to an Ibrahim Juma bullet header set up by Rogers Mato on 17 minutes.

They were unable to add further goals as their intensity dropped in an insipid second half display. The win helped them consolidate second position as they opened up a four-point difference between them and URA (49 points).

But they still trail champions Vipers by 14 points after the latter’s 2-0 away win over Onduparaka in Arua.