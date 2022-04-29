Vipers cruise to fifth league title

Trouncing StarTimes Uganda Premier League surrendering kings Express 3-0 at St Mary's Stadium-Kitende on a chilly Friday afternoon only amplified the fact that Vipers were head and shoulders above the rest.

Roberto Oliveira's Venoms cruised to their fifth league title with zest and aplomb - and had the luxury of sparing four games.

Two first half goals from live-wire forward Yunus Sentamu on 26th and 34th minutes and a thumping finish from midfielder Bright Anukani in the second half took Vipers to 64 points from 26 matches.

The victory dashed the slimmest chance that second placed KCCA who beat relegated Tooro United 2-0 in Fort Portal.

Now on 50 points from 26 matches, Morley Byekwaso's KCCA trail the runaway leaders by 14 points.

Against James Odoch's Express, the champions elect exhibited the gulf in class between them and the chasing pack, bossing possession and punishing all the visitors mistakes.

Express rarely threatened to bite while the Venoms bayed for their blood until the last whistle.

Sentamu's brace to his goal tally to 13 goals - three adrift of leading marksman and teammate Ceaser Manzoki.

The Red Eagles remained sixth on the log with 42 points from 27 matches in what will go down as a self-destructing and regrettable season.

League winners in 2010, 2015, 2018, 2020 and now 2022, Vipers are set to turn their focus on the Stanbic Uganda Cup semifinals to fulfill the double dream.

Clinching the title at home was the icing on the cake as the jubilant fans chanted and partied till late.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Friday result