Byekwaso marks progress after Hippos advance

Morley Byekwaso is on cloud nine after his Uganda Hippos troops tamed African champions Senegal 1-0 on Monday night to book a semifinal berth in the ongoing 2023 Africa Games in Ghana.

Allan Oyirwoth lived his hype once more by grabbing the lone goal for Uganda midway through the first half from the penalty spot.

Senegalese defender Pape Diouf shoved down KCCA attacking forward Usama Arafat leaving the centre referee Aklesso Gnama with no option.

Oyirwoth’s embellished build-up almost backfired after the goalkeeper saved the initial attempt but the former Amus College striker saved his face with quick reaction for the rebounder.

The win takes Uganda on top of Group B with six points as Nigeria and Senegal tie on second with a win each over South Sudan. With both West African giants set to meet in the final group game, Uganda is all but through but may need a draw against South Sudan to guarantee top spot.

This, coach Byekwaso counts as a mark of progress for a team he has been in charge on and off since 2020.

“We were playing the best team in Africa and expected them to attack but we were very organized defensively,” Byekwaso told the media after the win.

Coincidentally, Byekwaso was part of the famous playing unit that achieved the same status in the 1999 edition where they finished fourth in Johannesburg, South Africa. Already, the soft-spoken coach has guided the Hippos to a silver medal at the Africa Cup of Nations but is gunning for more after putting Nigeria and Senegal down.

“Since 2020, we’ve been trying to build a strong team which we want to be one of the top ten teams in Africa so, these two games have helped us see where we are though there’s a long way to go,” he added.

Uganda will complete their group assignment on Friday against neighbours South Sudan and then wait for outcomes from Group A to know their semifinal opponent.

2023 African Games

Results

Senegal 0-1 Uganda