Cranes lifeline for returning players

Faruku Miya is the outstanding name among those returning to the Cranes fold ahead of Uganda’s trip to Uzbekistan during this month’s Fifa window.

Egypt-based Allan Kyambadde is the other, while skipper Emmanuel Okwi has also been recently offloaded as he struggled for form.

While Miya has hardly had a kick in a competitive club match, the forward had a full pre-season camp with his new Ukrainian team, Lviv, in Antalya , Turkey before war in the Eastern Europe country rudely interrupted any progress.

Now finally with a team, Okwi is playing regularly for his Rwandan side, Kiyovu, while Kyambadde is also getting minutes in Egypt with El Gouna. Miya and Kyambadde last featured for the Uganda Cranes last March against Malawi, while Okwi last played for the national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifying match against Mali in Kitende last September. A lot of Cranes activities have happened since.

Glad to be back

The above players now have a big chance to force themselves back into the national team, and will be involved in two regional competitions to allow Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic pick his best team to take with him to Uzbekistan.

“It is always an honour to don the national team jersey and I’m glad to be back,” Miya told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Uganda will participate in a four-nation tournament in Uzbekistan during a Fifa window from March 25 to 29 as part of preparations for the 2023 Afcon qualifiers, due June.

“We shall test the players with internal regional build up and tune the competitive mode since friendly matches are all about trying, testing and experimenting before naming the final 23 players,” said Micho.

Continued auditions

The opportunity extends to those that want to re-ignite the fire inside them, as well as the fresh kids on the block. Allan Okello, who has shrugged off a slow start to his Algerian life to become one of the regulars at Paradou AC this season, is one of those the country has always looked at with great prospects in that creative role.

The 21-year-old, whose creative glimpses showed in the 82 minutes he played in the 1-0 away defeat to Mali last November, recently told Daily Monitor he is ready for the challenge. “Now I need the coaches to believe in me, because for as long as your coaches believe in you, you are in a better place,” said Okello, who has now played over 95 percent of Paradou’s Algerian league matches this season.

“I’m young and still learning. And now I feel am in my best form and now playing every game here.”

Micho thinks of Okello as a “special player” and is “looking forward to his best performances yet to come in Uganda Cranes.”

Other youngsters such as goalkeeper Jack Komakech, strikers Steven Sserwadda and Sadat Anaku will also be counting their chances to impress Micho.

The Cranes, whose last two appearances came at Gabon 2017 and Egypt 2019, are hoping to qualify for Ivory Coast 2023 Afcon after missing out on the last edition in Cameroon.

CRANES PROVISIONAL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (St George, Ethiopia), Alionzi Nafian (URA), Isma Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA), Jack Komakech (Vipers)

Defenders: James Begisa (UPDF), Hassan Jurua (KCCA), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech), Herbert Achai (KCCA), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Timothy Denis Awanyi (Ashdod, Israel), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers), Fesali Najib (URA)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Yanga, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Steven Sserwadda (Red Bull NY, USA), George Kasonko (BUL), Marvin Youngman (Soltilo Bright Stars), Moses Waiswa (Supersport Utd, S. Africa), Allan Okello (Paradou, Algeria), Martin Kizza (Express, Uganda), Najib Yiga (Vipers SC), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Faruku Miya (Lviv, Ukraine), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Rogers Mato (KCCA)