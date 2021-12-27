Cranes year to forget, Hippos to remember

This is hardly a year Uganda Cranes will look back and say: “What a year!” Afcon and Chan failures, star player retirements, coaching changes, World Cup lethargy... the men’s senior and home-based national teams were largely a disappointment. Fortunately, this was masked in the success of the Hippos, who reached the final of Afcon in Mauritania. Andrew Mwanguhya looks back at how the year panned out.

Chan 2020

Uganda’s results

Jan 18, 2021:

Rwanda 0-0 Uganda

Jan 22: Uganda 1-2 Togo

Jan 26: Uganda 2-5 Morocco

The home-based players tournament in Cameroon, played in January 2021 becasue of Covid disruption, was one Uganda entered looking to progress from the group stage for the first time in five attempts.

Instead, a draw with Rwanda and two defeats, including the 5-2 thrashing at the hands of eventual champions Morocco, which arguably broke Johnny McKinstry’s back as Cranes coach, stopped them in their tracks.

2022 World Cup qualifiers

Qualifying results

Sept 2: Kenya 0-0 Uganda

Sept 6: Uganda 0-0 Mali

Oct 7: Rwanda 0-1 Uganda

Oct 10: Uganda 1-0 Rwanda

Nov 11: Uganda 1-1 Kenya

Nov 14: Mali 1-0 Uganda

Micho arrived when the Cranes could not remember how to win a game of football, the last being the 1-0 victory over South Sudan the previous year.

The Cranes had to top a World Cup qualifying group involving neighbours Kenya and Rwanda, and West Africans Mali to stand any realistic chance of going to Qatar. They scored only three goals – all by Fahad Bayo – conceded two, and won two games to finish behind Mali in a much-criticised campaign.

McKinstry out, Micho in

McKinstry stat

18 games, 12 wins, 3 draws

Just days after Onyango’s retirement in April, Fufa officially brought coach McKinstry’s agony to an end. The FA finally announced they had reached a mutual separation agreement with the Northern Irishman, bringing the 18-month relationship to an end.

McKinstry, whose appointment in September 2019 was not helped by Covid, left with a 67 per cent win rate from the 18 games. He won 12 of those, drew three and lost as many.

McKinstry was replaced by old flame Micho Sredojevic in July, the Serbian returning after quitting in 2017 after Afcon finals. The Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign was his immediate task.

Micho Sredojevic



Afcon 2021 qualifiers

Decisive results

March 24:

Uganda 0-0 Burkina Faso

March 29: Malawi 1-0 Uganda

The build-up to that dreadful Chan performance had hardly been impressive, too. The Cranes had dug deep to escape with a scrappy 1-0 victory over South Sudan at Kitende before losing by the same scoreline in the return leg in Nairobi.

Fufa went ahead to suspend McKinstry and appoint his deputy Abdallah Mubiru as caretaker coach for the games against Burkina Faso and Malawi in March.

Uganda managed just a point from those, with the 1-0 loss to Malawi ending their Afcon finals interest. The January-February 2022 finals in Cameroon will be the first Uganda is missing after playing at the last two editions.

U-20 boys soar highest

Road to the finals

Group A

Uganda 2-0 Mozambique

Cameroon 0-1 Uganda

Mauritania 1 -2 Uganda

Quarterfinals

Uganda 0(5)-0(3) B. Faso

Semifinals

Uganda 4-1 Tunisia

Final

Ghana 2-0 Uganda

Uganda’s biggest football story of the year! Having initially set a target of reaching the knockout stages, the Hippos progressed further, edging Burkina Faso in the quarterfinals before a convincing 4-1 thrashing of Tunisia to reach the final. Although the boys eventually fell 2-0 to Ghana, this was way too much punching-above-the-weight for the tournament debutants.

Derrick Kakooza (five goals) top scored while Uganda had the highest number of players in the tournament XI, Morley Byekwaso voted coach of the tournament.

Perhaps the dark spot for underage competition was failure in the Cecafa U23 Championship in Ethiopia, where the Kobs finished fifth.



Onyango retires

Accolades

Afcon finals 2017, 2019

Caf Champions League 2016

Africa Player of the Year 2016

Caf Super Cup 2017

Eight SA Premier League titles

Cranes failure raised mixed emotions from both fans and administrators, some of the fall-outs seeing Fufa president calling the football played at Chan “shitty” after players demanded their allowances. That did not go down well with then Cranes captain Denis Onyango, whose leaked audio chat with a colleague where he sharply called out Magogo, raised more anxiety.