Express ascent pushes Vipers, KCCA into revamp – but Villa flatters

Turkish author Husnu Ozyegin once remarked; getting to the top is not so easy; staying there is more difficult.
The is the exact scenario that greeted the Express long awaited Uganda Premier League victory in June.
Wasswa Bbosa’s Red Eagles had shattered the eight-year KCCA-Vipers duopoly on the league title.
They had to thank their gods that their seventh triumph partly came with the aid of the Covid-19 leading to force majeure decision with five rounds of matches to go as Sam Ssimbwa’s URA breathed down their necks.

