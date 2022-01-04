Fufa Big League: Matchfixing claims, disorganisation dent first around

Proline had been touted as one of the promotion contenders but unfortunate turn of events have dragged them into the unwanted red spaces with only three wins and 10 points to their column

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • Fifty-five games played in the first round with a total of 158 goals scored. Ten games were televised live.
  • Kyetume (27) had the best attack while Kataka, Maroons and Calvary only shipped in nine goals. Nyamityobora suffered the biggest loss (9-1) and conceded 27 goals for the worst defenee.

Blacks Power started the year while ending the first round of the Fufa Big League on a high, finishing on top of the log as the season entered mid-term break on Sunday.

