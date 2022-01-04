Fufa Big League: Matchfixing claims, disorganisation dent first around

Blacks Power started the year while ending the first round of the Fufa Big League on a high, finishing on top of the log as the season entered mid-term break on Sunday.

The Lira side benefited from a Fufa ruling that gifted them three points and as many goals from their game against Proline that was aborted on December 19.

They followed that with a 1-all draw with long-time log leaders Kataka before thumping Luweero United 3-0 on Sunday courtesy of Mike Siu, Ronnie Beroghan and James Okiror goals.

The results pushed Blacks Power to 18 points and top on better goal difference on Kataka, who lost 4-2 to Kyetume in Mukono on Sunday.

Kyetume join the two in the only promotion slots going into the break with the race still wide open as the chasing pack of Maroons, Calvary, Ndejje University and Kitara are only two points adrift.

Time for soul searching

While the break and the January transfer window will provide an opportunity to bolster squads, Nyamityobora and Proline couldn’t be more relieved.

Nyamityobora have struggled financially this season, a situation that has seen them honour matches with no substitutes and their physio Anita Nayebare juggling medical duties with coaching.

The situation hit a new low last month when Ali Ssekatawa quit as patron on allegations that members of the team were involved in match fixing.

The only silver lining was that their striker Clinton Kamugisha is joint top scorer with Maroons’ Fred Amaku (eight goals).

Proline had been touted as one of the promotion contenders but unfortunate turn of events have dragged them into the unwanted red spaces with only three wins and 10 points to their column.

Confusion about their pending player registrations and injuries have left them gambling with a lean squad, a situation that forced them to abort and thereafter lose points to Blacks Power by forfeiture.

The club failed to field the minimum number of seven players, including a goalkeeper required to play a match.

“It’s true we submitted some names when the window had closed but we’re sure that was the situation with other clubs. So, we’re thinking that we are being victimised,” Proline chairman Hussein Kato told Monitor.