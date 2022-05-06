IUIU bounce back with win over Busitema

Islamic University In Uganda kept their hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Pepsi University Football League (UFL) alive after edging visitors Busitema University 1-0 in a tightly contested game played at the IUIU campus in Mbale yesterday.

With only the group winner guaranteed qualification from the group which consists three teams rather four for the rest of the groups, IUIU were in danger of putting themselves out of contention having lost their opening game to Bugema.

But they managed to bounce back using Ismail Tambula’s 38 minute goal converted from close range to get all three points from the game.

The result moves IUIU to second in Group F with 3pts from 2 games while Bugema remain on top of the group also with 3pts but with a better goal difference and a game in hand as Busitema remain without a point. Action continues tomorrow today with Kumi University hosting defending champions Uganda Christian University (UCU) in Kumi.

Both teams have previously defeated Victoria University with UCU running out 2-0 winners while Kumi recorded a 2-1 win over the same opponents.

The two sides have met once before in 2020 with UCU winning that tie 0-1.

Pepsi University Football League - 10th Season

Result - Yesterday

IUIU 1-0 Busitema University

Today’s fixture