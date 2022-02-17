Kabale to boycott Copa Coca Cola games

Kabale will not take part in the Copa Coca Cola Post Primary Schools Championship when the competition returns this year for the first time since 2019.

The resolution was reached during a head teachers’ meeting last Friday. School heads cited the fear of the unknown since the Coronavirus has not subsided completely yet.

The post-lockdown edition of this event which is nearly four decades-old is to be held in Arua this May. Qualifiers are expected to start next month across the country.

Last month, Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) resolved to resume their competitions after a long hiatus.

“The reason for not taking part in the Copa Coca Cola games in 2022 is the desire to contain the spread of the virus among students,” Dalton Naturinda, the outgoing association chairman, said.

Adding that; “The escalating cases of indiscipline that had marred the games before the lockdown also played a part.”

Joseph Akankwasa, the head teacher of Rukore High School, was elected to replace Naturinda while carrying forward the resolutions made.

The meeting held at the National Teachers College, Kabale was keen to refer to previous cases of violence between schools in the district during the qualifiers.

Games involving Kigezi College Butobere (Siniya), St Mary’s College Rushoroza, Kabale Brainstorm High School and Kigezi High School (Shanka) have needed heavy security deployment after violent clashes between students.

Parents are largely happy with the decision. “I would close my shop every time there were games at National Teachers College due to chaos and fights that were expected anytime,” Sarah Ainembabazi, a parent of Kabale Brainstorm High School whose shop neighbours the NTC, stated.

“At least, I now know that my son at school is safe. Last time, during the tournament, police threw a tear gas tin in my shop to disperse the violent students when Brainstorm played Shanka,” she explained.

COPA COCA COLA SCHOOLS’ CUP PREVIOUS WINNERS