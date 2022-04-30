Kampala Queens close gap as UMHS hold She Corporate

Kampala Queens are within a point to the top of the table owing to their 4-3 win away to Kawempe Muslim yesterday.

A brace from KQ creative lynchpin Shamirah Nalugya, who scored quick equalizers in the 23rd and 57th minute to turn guns against her former side set the pace for KQ.

Her first was an equalizer to end the first half 1-1 after Shakirah Nyinagahirwa had opened the scoring for Kawempe in the 16th minute.

Shortly after the restart Zainah Namuleme gave the visitors the lead but it lasted only 10 minutes as Nyinagahirwa doubled her money in the 56th minute.

The old football adage says that a team is most vulnerable when it has just scored and Kawempe gave that saying more credibility as Nalugya restored the lead in the 57th minute.

Eleven minutes later, Margaret Kunihira, another player that left Kawempe at the start of the season, cushioned the lead.

Kawempe kept pushing but could only master one more goal converted from the penalty spot by captain Aisha Nantongo in the 82nd minute.

KQ had done their business to move to 25 points in 12 games and shifted focus to news in Lubaga where they also had fortune going their way as the other protagonists in the title fight Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) and She Corporate drew 2-2 on the same chilly evening.

Nagadya breaks Sharks

A stoppage time penalty from substitute Catherine Nagadya denied Corporate the three points.

But before that, even with the suspension of their coach Rogers Nkugwa and forward Brenda Munyana, UMHS dominated the early exchanges of the game.

And were rewarded for it when Kevin Nakacwa had a second bite of the cherry off her poorly cleared corner.

She dropped a shoulder out of the box, knocked the ball past Favour Nambatya then curled home past goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga for the opener.

But towards the end of the first half, Susan Atim met with Phionah Nabbumba's cross to smartly find the far corner against the run of play for the equalizer.

Corporate hardly dominate but take their chances. Another choreographed move saw their captain Naume Nagadya find Nabbumba on the break.

The latter made no mistake racing onto the pass and slotting it under onrushing Martyrs keeper Sharon Kaidu for the lead.

Nabbumba was, however, kicked in the process and had to be withdrawn midway through the second half.

Corporate looked like they would knick another win but UMHS kept alive to their #StrongToTheFinish tagline.

With almost the last kick of the game, Latifah Nakasi managed to draw contact from Corporate defender Swabula Nkomba to win a penalty.

Nagadya, who had started on the bench alongside Sumaiya Nalumu as part of assistant coach Freda Ayerango's strategy to have a strong second half, made no mistake finding the right top corner for the equalizer and point.

She Corporate now lead with 26 points while UMHS, who host KQ on Wednesday, have 23 from 12 games.

Doves pegged back

Meanwhile, there is a real danger of champions Lady Doves falling to the lower division after they were beaten 1-0 by fellow strugglers She Maroons.

The latter are now on nine points while Doves have 10 from 12 games ahead of Wednesday's home encounter with one of the pretenders to their throne She Corporate.

A win for Corporate in Masindi also puts paid to Doves' mathematical chances of retaining the title even though the latter will be the first to admit that the realistic chances were long buried.