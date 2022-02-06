Karamoja Games makes woodball debut as Ndejje prepare for title defence

Maria Teresa Nansereka of Ndejje Corporates reacts after stroking the ball through the gate during last year's games at MUBS. She could miss the game because of maternity. Photo | George Katongole

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • The Karamoja Games was an initiative put in place to bring unity to the Karamoja sub-region through sports. The Games were last held in 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Karamoja Games will make their long-awaited debut at the first Corporate Woodball Circuit today at Makerere University Rugby grounds becoming the first team from the region to play in a national event.

