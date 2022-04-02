Kyetume want to raid Nyamityobora to boost goal account

The competition for promotion from the Fufa Big League to the Uganda Premier League is very tight and every little detail will count at the end of the final match day.

With three matches left, Kyetume sit on third place with 31 points but they're only on that position due to a better goal advantage over Blacks Power.

Kataka and Maroons have collected one more, 32 points, but again, the Mbale side is ahead on goals.

That reason has forced Kyetume's coach David Mutono to summon his strikers to duty as they face Nyamityobora today in Mbarara.

"We are not going for only a win but want to score as many goals as possible," Mutono said ahead of today's clash.

Nyamityobora failed to make their trip to Lira to face Blacks Power on Thursday due to financial constraints but Mutono is wary of the threat they can pose to their title bid.

"They didn't travel but this being a home game and that their players may want to impress in front of a team that is bidding for promotion, they might be a tricky side but our forwards should be able to do the job." he adds. Ezra duo of Kaye and Bida have scored 20 goals for the club.

If Fufa apply the rule book, then Blacks Power could earn themselves three free points and as many goals. That will be the second time, and only team to benefit from free points and goals. They received similar goodies last December when Proline, who they face today at Lugogo failed to field the mandatory seventh player for their match to continue in the reverse fixture.

Because of the nature of this season's fixture alignment, Maroons will sit at home as they watch desperately for any of the other three contenders to slip. Table leaders Kataka head to Ndejje University in a tricky clash with the hosts battling in the relegation scrap.

FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Sunday fixtures

Myda vs. Kitara - Tororo

Nyamityobora vs. Kyetume - Mbarara

Calvary vs. Luweero United - Arua

Proline vs. Blacks Power - Lugogo