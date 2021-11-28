Lewandowski tipped for Ballon d'Or as Messi eyes seventh prize

Robert Lewandowski (left) threatens to deny Lionel Messi (right) a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or title as the prestigious awards ceremony returns Monday after it was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. PHOTOS/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ronaldo last took home the trophy in 2017. The Champions League's all-time top scorer has struck in all five games in Europe during his second spell at Manchester United but appears an outside contender for a sixth Ballon d'Or.

Robert Lewandowski threatens to deny Lionel Messi a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or title as the prestigious awards ceremony returns Monday after it was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.
The Bayern Munich and Poland striker pilfered a Bundesliga record 41 goals in just 29 games last season to eclipse the long-standing mark set by the late Gerd Mueller.

