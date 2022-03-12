Liverpool sink Brighton to move within three points of Man City

Liverpool's Egyptian player Mohamed Salah celebrates with Colombian teammate and midfielder Luis Diaz during their league football match against Brighton on March 12, 2022. PHOTO/POOL 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Salah has reached 20 goals in a Premier League season for the fourth time, with his latest strike coming at just the right time amid his tense contract negotiations.

Jurgen Klopp faces an anxious wait over Mohamed Salah's fitness after Liverpool closed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points with a 2-0 win against Brighton on Saturday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.