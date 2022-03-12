Abramovich disqualified as Chelsea director by Premier League

In this file photo taken on February 21, 2016, Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich watches the FA cup fifth round football match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Chelsea are already feeling the impact of the sanctions, with shirt sponsor Three suspending its £40 million deal.

Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a Chelsea director by the Premier League board after the British government sanctioned the Russian billionaire.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.