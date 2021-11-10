Low-scoring Cranes need goals in gluts

Poacher. Bayo is Uganda’s only scorer thus far. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

boss

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Uganda Cranes is yet to get a reliable striking force as players keep on changing every after a match.

Seeing de facto Uganda Cranes protagonist Fahad Bayo netting in separate matches against Rwanda is something that Ugandans may need to get used to.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.