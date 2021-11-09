In-form Mugabi boosts Cranes

There is a good vibe in the Uganda Cranes 28-man provisional squad summoned by coach Micho Sredojevic for World Cup missions against Kenya and Mali this week.

You have Khalid Aucho back from suspension, Halid Lwaliwa training after shaking off injury, and fan favourite Allan Okello in.

And then there is The Return! Towering Motherwell defender, Bevis Mugabi, who has battlex injuries for a while – the most recent a shoulder pop for which he had a surgery – is back. The 26-year-old has since fully recovered and has been putting in a great shift for his Scottish club, week-in, week-out.

Good shift

His 12 league appearances for Motherwell have not only come with good defending, but also two goals to the defender’s name in the 1,053 minutes. That is already half of last season’s minutes in all competitions.

The UK’s stringent travel restrictions due to Covid-19 earlier had Uganda among the red-flagged countries, which stopped Migabi’s involvement with the Cranes’ recent engagements.

That has since been addressed and the man, who last appeared for Cranes on November 17, 2019, in the 2-0 Afcon qualifying win over Malawi, is back at the heart of Cranes defence.

Micho, who gave Mugabi a first call-up in 2016 before Yeovil Town withdrew him citing short notice, will be coaching the defender for the first time, and is a big admirer.

‘Very focused’

He knows that his star players will have to be at their very best to have the better of Kenya in the must-win 2022 World Cup qualifier at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende on Thursday.

“We are very focused and we are preparing ourselves the best way possible,” he told Daily Monitor after one of the training sessions.

Any result between Rwanda and Mali in Kigali notwithstanding, Uganda must beat Kenya for them to get into the final day on Sunday with the playoffs in sight.

Should he get the nod, Mugabi, whose distribution of ground and aerial balls is a great asset to Cranes and Motherwell, will lead the cause from the back.

Migabi’s rise, breaking Ronaldo record

Mugabi started out at Fulham before moving to Southampton Academy to join the likes of Manchester United’s Luke Shaw and James Ward-Prowse, who is now captain of the Saints.

He made his way to Motherwell via Yeovil Town and became fan favourite when he broke a world record set by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Leaping high to head home the winner in the 2-1 victory over Ross County in January, Mugabi’s jump was measured at 8ft 6in.

In December 2019, Ronaldo had scored a spectacular header for Juventus against Sampdoria, soaring 8ft 5in in the air to nod home the winner and set a world record.

At 26, it has been a swim or sink journey for Mugabi, born to Ugandan parents in the UK.

Some of his former team-mates like Ward-Prowse and Shaw have hit the pinnacle while others are no longer involved in football anymore.

He, together with former Southampton academy-mate and now Motherwell teammate, Gboly Ariyibi, was desperate not to fall into the latter category.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity I was given to be honest, because a lot of the boys ended up falling out of football, ending up nowhere,” Mugabi is quoted in an interview on Motherwell website.

“I’ve seen it first-hand with some of my former team-mates. With our age group at that time, we had guys like James Ward-Prowse, Luke Shaw, and Callum Chambers. Then there’s me and Gboly.

“A few of us have gone on to have careers. Others have fallen off, which is sad to see as they were talented players. It’s all hard work and dedication. So I’m very grateful to be in professional football.”

Mugabi made his international debut for Uganda on March 24, 2018 in the Cranes 3–1 friendly victory over São Tomé and Príncipe. He has since earned 10 caps.