Mugabi's experience and distribution will be key should he make the grade in Micho's squad.

In-form Mugabi boosts Cranes

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

What you need to know:

  • Timely return. The Motherwell defender is now fully recovered from a bothersome shoulder injury and is playing week-in-week-out for his Scottish club. 
  • Any result between Rwanda and Mali in Kigali notwithstanding, Uganda must beat Kenya for them to get into the final day on Sunday with the playoffs in sight.

There is a good vibe in the Uganda Cranes 28-man provisional squad summoned by coach Micho Sredojevic for World Cup missions against Kenya and Mali this week. 

