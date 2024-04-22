Luwagga's visit boosts morale for Quality HS team

In 2012, a young and unknown William Luwagga Kizito caused a stir at a St. Mary's SS Kitende game. Coach Mike Mutebi, impressed by Luwagga's talent, was furious when Coach Edward Golola unexpectedly subbed out the player in a dead rubber game.

Luwagga wasn't a regular at the time, only making the team due to Titus Lubega’s protest. Despite his initial rejection for being "too small," Luwagga's talent shone through when he joined Kitende from Zzana Mixed.

12 years later, while addressing players at Quality HS Buikwe, Luwagga emphasised the importance of seizing opportunities.

Luwagga, who plays for Hapoel Rishon LeZion in Israel's second football division, shared his story, highlighting how he made the most of a substitute appearance early in his career.

"Make the most of every chance you get," Luwagga advised the players in Buwundo village on Sunday while the school offered a thanksgiving mass for their historic qualification to the USSSA Boys Football Championship in Masaka City next week.

Luwagga, a co-director shared his own career journey as a testament to the power of commitment and hard work.

Luwagga's career path is a unique one for Ugandan footballers. Since leaving Vipers in 2012, he's built his professional experience entirely abroad, playing in Portugal, Romania, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and currently Israel.

With the upcoming tournament in Masaka City approaching, Luwagga encouraged the team to approach the competition with determination

“Seize the chance your school gives you. We all started somewhere in school football. Dreams become reality with hard work. Shine in Masaka, and scouts will take notice,” Luwagga said.

While Mukono and Kayunga have historically dominated zonal qualifiers, Quality HS has broken through to become just the fourth school from Buikwe District to qualify in recent years. This achievement puts them in esteemed company alongside Mehta SS, Homeland Lugazi, and Risah HS.

Chemistry

Aaron Abira, the team captain of a team that will have many rookies at this level is confident they will play to their abilities to make an impact. Abira, a senior five student, emphasises teamwork as their secret weapon.

"It’s more of a mindset now. We have great chemistry as a team where we play for each other," Abira said.

The team's hunt for goals will be led by midfielder Herbet Kabi, who scored nine goals throughout the qualifying campaign.

Julius Debo Jr, a left-back for Busoga United and the South Sudan national team, brings his experience to the team as their head coach fostering a winning mentality.

Debo himself was part of the Jinja SS team that won the 2017 championship in Masaka. Now, he's instilling that same drive in his players.

"We promise that we're not going to participate but to compete. I believe this team will go far. I have faith in the boys," Debo, a Caf-C certified coach, said.

UPDF Director of Medical Services, Brig Gen Dr Moses Kiyengo, presents a medal to a Quality HS Buikwe player at their thanksgiving ceremony celebrating their qualification for the USSSA Boys Championships in Masaska.

Second chance

Their qualification wasn't without challenges. The team faced elimination in the zonal quarterfinals but secured a second chance due to a successful petition against Namagabi SS for fielding an ineligible player. They capitalised on this opportunity to finish second behind St Julian. However, that near miss proved to be a turning point.

"It created a new winning spirit within the team," Debo explained.

Quality High School gives a chance to underprivileged kids. It was started in 2012 by a local charity, Save African Child Uganda (SACU). The school's founder, Ivan Nsera wanted to help his community through SACU Primary School which now feeds into Quality HS.

Nsera is excited to see his dream come true - giving kids a shot at a better life, on and off the field.

“Seeing our plans come to life is incredibly rewarding. We're passionate about football, and it's fantastic to witness the payoff from all our hard work," said Nsera who has post-primary football experience with Dynamic SS Ssonde as a goalkeeper.

Quality High School

Director: Ivan Nsera

Headteacher: Kiige Waiswa

CEO: Ashirafu Munyaga

Games teacher: Fahad Mukasa

Head coach: Julius Debo

Asst. coach: Paul Bwen & John Mugabula