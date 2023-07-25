Magogo outs Afcon Pamoja roadmap, proposed amenities

What started as a pipe dream is gradually gaining shape.

The joint bid of Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations dubbed East Africa Pamoja gained another layer of reality yesterday when Fufa president Moses Magogo unearthed the nation's proposed bargain of the merger.

With Caf inspectors jetting in on Friday from Kenya to detail the required infrastructure Uganda has and has proposed erect, Magogo rallied football stakeholders to keenness and thirst for the audacious bid.

"I want to inform the public that bids are awarded on plans, not on what exists. We have the confidence that by 2027 the necessary structures will be in place. This bid is for all of us. Every Ugandan should support because the Government has made the commitment to do massive investment in infrastructure.

"When Uganda hosted the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in 2007, there were benefits that came along including the (development of) hotel industry. We believe hosting Afcon will have a lasting impact on this region," Magogo explained.

At the Fufa Complex in Mengo, the Budiope East legislator emphasized the devotion of President Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Samia Suluhu (Tanzania) and William Ruto (Kenya) to have East Africa outbid Senegal, Botswana, Algeria and Nigeria.

A Caf inspection team alongside Price Waterhouse Coopers audit firm (from Switzerland) will visit Uganda for two days to identify the key venues that were proposed for sampling purposes before heading to Tanzania on Sunday.

The inspection team evaluated Afcon proposed amenities that will include Mandela National Stadium (Namboole) which is under renovation, and proposed new stadiums in Hoima (on the land leased to Fufa by the Rujumba family) and Lira.



Magogo revealed that they also submitted proposed training facilities including Kampala International School (KISU), Denver Goodwin Stadium, a private entity under construction at Garuga, Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku, St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende and Nakivubo Stadium (also under construction).

Big start

"Awarding and execution of the bid are two different things. Caf requires five fundamental aspects to grant Afcon hosting rights; training grounds, hospitals, an international airport, stadiums, hotels.



"Already we have submitted Mulago Hospital, two hotels (Sheraton and Serena), Entebbe Airport which has been expanded and Namboole," Magogo added.

He believes that hosting the first ever Afcon tournament is East Africa's to lose because Caf considers nations that have never hosted first.

Magogo adds that this opportunity can also be a turnaround for the Cecafa region to start competing for honours in the biennial continental tournament.

“Just like Botswana, we are the only ones that have never hosted an Afcon tourney before. According to Caf, the first opportunities are given to those that have never hosted. We also believe in our bid because it’s supported by three federations and three Heads of States. We also believe that we have what it takes to host Africa in this region,” he stressed.

Losing his powerful Caf executive slot to Sudanese Mutasim Jaafar mid this month won't affect Cecafa chances according to Magogo who had held the post for four years.

"The inspectors are professional people and I believe Caf is interested in us getting the chance. Cecafa federations agreed to support the bid and anyone representing us on Caf executive will represent us well because it's not based on personal sentiments," he opined.

Back in May, Museveni , alongside First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni, endorsed the Pamoja (together) bid wholeheartedly.