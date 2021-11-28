Man City up to second in Premier League as Leicester make Ranieri suffer

Manchester City's Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho (2nd R) celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 28, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ranieri, who famously won the Premier League title with unfancied Leicester in 2016, received a rapturous reception on his emotional first return to the stadium as an opposition manager since leaving the club early the following year.

Manchester City beat West Ham 2-1 in swirling snow on Sunday to return to second in the Premier League and Watford manager Claudio Ranieri endured a miserable return to Leicester.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.