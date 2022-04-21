Manzoki puts Vipers on title brink as Bright Stars stir up relegation battle

Vipers host Express in their next Startimes Uganda Premier League engagement on April 29.

The time lag appears the only stumbling block left before they officially win their fifth league title.

For now they remain on the brink after recording a 2-0 win over Gaddafi at the St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende yesterday. Congolese born striker Caesar Manzoki is leading that title charge having scored twice to take his tally to a league high 16 points in a result that put them 14 points ahead of second placed KCCA with five games left. The latter continued their dismal form in the final bend drawing for a fifth time in the last six games.

KCCA cry foul

KCCA however left Jinja complaining about the officiating of referee Rajab Bakasambe for calls they believed were against them as they drew 1-1 against Bul.

With the game goalless into the break, KCCA came with a better strategy but were unlucky not to have been awarded a penalty. Ashraf Mugume set up Usama Arafat inside the box but Walter Ochora, who appeared to have arrived late on his challenge, brought down the latter but Bakasambe was not convinced enough.