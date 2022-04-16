Vipers too hot for KCCA pursuit

By installing a 12-point cushion over second placed KCCA with six matches to go, Vipers now have their designs firmly emblazoned on the league title.

The much anticipated StarTimes Uganda Premier League crunch match between Vipers and KCCA on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Lugogo attracted fans in droves and largely lived to the billing.

The hosts drew first blood when KCCA defender Denis Iguma tapped home from close range in the opening minutes.

Morley Byekwaso's side pressed for a quick second and had Vipers defending for their lives.

Gradually, Roberto Oliveira's Venoms grew into the game with forward Yunus Sentamu dashing to the left side to initiate a teasing pass to partner in crime Ceaser Manzoki to level.

That's not all, Manzoki, now subscribing to Central African Republic, showed why he is now topping the top scorers charts with 14 goals.He added power and precision to Sentamu's well weighed stellar cross to force the ball way beyond a hapless Benjamin Ochan in KCCA goal.

In the second half, Vipers went for the kill and soon forward Milton Karisa was at the end of a brushed ball from guess who, Manzoki.

Karisa had Ochan for his meal, pressing the ball in the net as the KCCA defence froze and stood at sixes and sevens.