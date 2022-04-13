Mubiru sacrificed to halt Police's free-fall

When Abdallah Mubiru joined Police in January 2017, few predicted he would last a whole five years.

He molded Police in his liking alongside auxiliaries John Luyinda and SEO Sserwadda - brewing an attack minded, easy-on-the-eye side that at times threatened to challenge for the league title.

In January last year, Police management saw it fit to add him more three years, with belief to attain tangible success.

That camaraderie is now gone as Police is fighting for league survival. The deficient welfare of the players reportedly remains an elephant in the room and Mubiru lost interest having to work with demoralised players.

"Management has taken full analysis of the current performance of the club.At the beginning of the season we hoped to win the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (title).The hopes were dashed and now we are fighting for survival. We have appointed John Luyinda to take the team forward," the statement from Police CEO Katureebe Arinaitwe stated on Wednesday evening. It was a veiled message that they had parted ways with Mubiru with hope that the results would get better.

Police keeper Tom Ikara

The left room to 'discuss with Mubiru on the way forward' but many saw it as a public relations gimmick.

Police were horrible as they come in the 4-1 home defeat to fellow relegation strugglers Onduparaka last Friday.What broke the camel's back was the 3-0 mauling by another relegation candidate Mbarara City on Tuesday at Kakyeka Stadium in a match that had Mubiru reportedly throw in the towel at half time. Luyinda carried on until the end.

"Allah alloted a definite beginning and an end to everything in the world. I'm grateful to Allah for the time I had with Police FC and any success we attained during that period. I wish the club all the best in the future," Mubiru said via his social media page.

Since being ousted from the Stanbic Uganda Cup by minnows Mbale Heroes at Lugogo and drawing with Gaddafi, Police has lost subsequent matches to Express, Onduparaka and Mbarara City.

By the time they face URA next, they will be sitting 13th on the log with 24 points from 24 matches.