Mubs roll in league opener
What you need to know:
Mubs dominated play for most of the game with Magumba Stuart giving them the lead after just 6 minutes" and Ssengendo Sharif doubling it in the 43rd
Two-time champions Makerere University Business School (Mubs) put in a commanding performance on Wednesday in the Pepsi University Football League as they comfortably won 2-0 away against University of Kisubi (Unik).
Mubs dominated play for most of the game with Magumba Stuart giving them the lead after just 6 minutes" and Ssengendo Sharif doubling it in the 43rd.
The second half saw more of the same action but Mubs failed to convert many opportunities.
Action in the Pepsi University Football League continues on Thursday.
Nkumba University host Arua-based Muni University.
The two sides last met in the cancelled 2020 season with Nkumba winning that encounter 4-0 at home.
PEPSI UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Result
Unik 0-2 Mubs
Thursday fixture
Nkumba vs. Muni, 3pm