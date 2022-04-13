Mubs roll in league opener

Two-time champions Makerere University Business School (Mubs) put in a commanding performance on Wednesday in the Pepsi University Football League as they comfortably won 2-0 away against

JtRavpz3_400x400

By  Elvis Senono

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Mubs dominated play for most of the game with Magumba Stuart giving them the lead after just 6 minutes" and Ssengendo Sharif doubling it in the 43rd

Two-time champions Makerere University Business School (Mubs) put in a commanding performance on Wednesday in the Pepsi University Football League as they comfortably won 2-0 away against University of Kisubi (Unik).

Mubs dominated play for most of the game with Magumba Stuart giving them the lead after just 6 minutes" and Ssengendo Sharif doubling it in the 43rd.

The second half saw more of the same action but Mubs failed to convert many opportunities.

Related

Action in the Pepsi University Football League continues on Thursday.

Nkumba University host Arua-based Muni University.

The two sides last met in the cancelled 2020 season with Nkumba winning that encounter 4-0 at home.

PEPSI UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Result

Unik 0-2 Mubs

Thursday fixture

Nkumba vs. Muni, 3pm


In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.