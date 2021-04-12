Mutyaba-Fufa feud: Onyango furious

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Sulaiman Mutyaba is expected to report to Old Kampala Police Station today following his beating and arrest last Friday over staging an “illegal assembly.”

The former KCCA, Express and Uganda Cranes forward spent a night in jail for demanding what is due to players.

Sources say it took the intervention of AIGP Asan Kasingye, the Police Political Commissar and Police FC chairman, to get a bruised Mutyaba out of the coolers on Saturday night.

“I was finally released on police bond and will report back on Monday [today]. I want to thank everyone who stood with me all this time,” Mutyaba, who retired in mid-2020, posted on social media.

Lately, Mutyaba, who lost in the Mutundwe Parish LC5 Councillor polls in January, has been vocal, accusing Fufa and its head Moses Magogo of “eating players’ money” – allowances and bonuses accrued from participation in the Africa Nations Championship and the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Magogo conceded “every organisation has debts,” but not without blasting the players for playing “sh*tty football.”

“What did they play in Chan? When you demand money, what have you put on the table? They went there and played sh*tty football,” the Budiope East MP-elect said at a media event where he launched his bid for a third term as Fufa president.

Onyango furious

The remarks appear to have riled Cranes skipper Denis Onyango, who took exceptions to the comments, saying Magogo’s public criticism of the players who played at Chan was uncalled for.

“It was just a matter of coming out with an explanation because the truth is Fufa owes them the money,” he said in a viral audio.

“I was also told that the federation did not give these players the jerseys they used at the tournament, that is unprofessional,” the Sundowns custodian said.

On Mutyaba, Onyango said the ex-international has exposed Fufa.

“Yes, they [Fufa] embezzle players’ funds, that is the truth, because national team players were each supposed to be paid Shs1 million monthly,” he said.

“I do not know who will play for him (Magogo) in the World Cup qualifiers because I do not have the time for that,” Onyango stressed, in a veiled statement that he may not don the Cranes gloves again.

“I’m really tired of making money for those Fufa guys Let him [Magogo] start another team and we see [how] those who do not play sh*tty’football make the money for him.”

The Cranes choked in their bid for a third successive Afcon qualification last month and have now turned their focus on World Cup qualification that starts in two months against Kenya in Nairobi.

Although Fufa publicist Ahmed Hussein did not answer our repeated calls, Magogo had hinted on overhaul of the national team.

“There are players on the national team that should have left like three or four years ago. They should retire as we prepare for World Cup 2026,” he said.

