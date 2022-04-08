Namata delights in sinking Kawempe

Anita Namata scored a spectacular brace as Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga made home advantage count in a 3-1 win over Kawempe Muslim in the Fufa Women Super League.

The sides had met a week earlier in the Kampala region post primary schools competitions with Kawempe walking away 1-0 winners.

Former Kawempe proteges Namata and Esther Naluyimba, where the only additions that UMHS made to the side that lost in the secondary schools games.

Kawempe, on the other hand, went for near wholesome changes with goalkeeper Juliet Adeke coming in for Diana Natukunda, Rhoda Nanziri replacing the ailing Shakirah Nankwanga in defence and Sharon Nadunga up top among others.

Namata (pictured) turned Nanziri at the right-hand side edge of the box before firing at goal and past Adeke unchallenged for the opener in the 14 minute.

Hadijah Nandago, who scored the winner in the schools games, drew Kawempe level off Shakirah Nyinagahirwa’s cross in the 28th minute.

But UMHS returned with different fodder for the second half with Namata making it 2-1 from a half volley in the 56th minute and Latifah Nakasi cushioning the lead 13 minutes later with Adeke, again, flat footed.

“I have not been scoring but I am glad the goals came against Kawempe and I hope we can build on from here to go up on the table,” Namata said.

Kawempe had chances till the end of the game to turn things around but the wastefulness that has characterized their season was in full flow.

“We were beaten by a decent side today. Our backline was not at the races and we paid dearly,” assistant coach Moses Nkata said.

UMHS, who have a first round match in hand against Rines SS, moved to 16 points in eight games and are second on goals (12) as they also share the similar goal difference with KQ.