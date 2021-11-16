Ndejje, Calvary clash for first Big League win

Ndejje University were frustrated with referee Hamza Katende and his assistant Ahmed Kakembo as they lost their opening game of the Fufa Big League 3-2 to Myda last Friday in Tororo.

Ndejje showed their intent for the season with an early goal through Jimmy Wasswa but the hosts, under coach Charles Ayiekoh, pulled back through veteran Geoffrey Sserunkuma’s penalty.

Ivan Orono put the hosts ahead after 38 minutes but Josephat Ayebare levelled for the visitors in a thrilling first half.

Sserunkuma was later gifted a second controversial penalty in the sixth minute of added time amid strong protests by the visitors who threatened to abandon the game before allowing the kick.

“I think we did enough to get at least a point,” Ndejje head coach Raymond Komakech said. “But that game is now behind us. We’ve to stay focused and plan for the visit of Calvary on Tuesday [today]. The league is now expanded and competitive, you need to stay on course.”

Calvary, who hired former Blacks Power coach John Ong’odia, forced a draw against Maroons and are looking for a win in their second outing.

“We played well but need to be tactical for things to work out our way. A point away is good but we need to fight for maximum points at Ndejje,” Ong’odia, who led Blacks Power to a playoff position last season, said.