Ndejje, Calvary clash for first Big League win. PHOTO/ COURTESY 

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • Ndejje showed their intent for the season with an early goal through Jimmy Wasswa but the hosts, under coach Charles Ayiekoh, pulled back through veteran Geoffrey Sserunkuma’s penalty

Ndejje University were frustrated with referee Hamza Katende and his assistant Ahmed Kakembo as they lost their opening game of the Fufa Big League 3-2 to Myda last Friday in Tororo.

