Nsibambi, Mbowa departure blurs URA's awful season

It is an understatement to say that URA have performed dismally in the first round of the StarTimes Uganda Premier league.

Seemingly without a crystal clear ambition this campaign and losing points without a fight, the tax collectors have been dreadful and an eyesore to watch in the first round.

They are back in the news for letting striker Derrick Nsibambi and assistant coach Baker Mbowa leave - a move that can be interpreted as pressing the reset button or further self destruction.

The development comes at a time when former skipper Shafik Kagimu is also reportedly forcing his way out of the club over contractual disagreement.

The four-time league winners that last hoisted the trophy in 2011 are currently rooted 11th on the 15-team log with just 14 points from 14 matches.

Coach Sam Timbe's side that has won only two matches and scored 15 goals does not only miss a playing style but also nurses a divided dressing room.

"URA has parted ways with assistant coach Baker Mbowa with immediate effect. For now, Timbe remains the head coach and his new assistant will be named soon," the club statement read.

The writing has been on the wall that Timbe and Mbowa were reading from different tactical pages since the latter joined in April last year and the outcome has been a disjointed team output that URA couldn't bear anymore.

Nsibambi was brought in after an Egyptian spell at Smouha with high hopes of filling the scoring void left behind by Cromwell Rwothomio and Steven Mukwala but a poor goal return exacerbated by low morale and lack of assists made him a downright flop.