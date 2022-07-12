NY Red Bulls see huge prospects in Sserwadda

Ugandans will hope New York Red Bulls assessment of their son are accurate after the American franchise handed a Major League Soccer (MLS) contract to Steven Sserwaddda.

The contract, his first professional one over there, sees the young midfielder occupy an international spot on the Red Bulls roster, hardly an easy task given the competition.

The 19-year-old was in his second year with New York Red Bulls II, the senior side’s feeder, making 14 USL Championship appearances for the club.

He had played 10 games this season alone, clocking in 862 minutes. And the club hierarchy were left in no doubt what the future holds for the KCCA product.

“Steven is a dynamic young player that we have seen develop during his time with New York Red Bulls II and we are excited to add him to our roster,” Sporting Director Denis Hamlett told the club website.

“In his time with the club, we have seen the promising qualities he possesses, and we are looking forward to having him on the field with us.”

Red Bulls head coach, Gerhard Struber, is relishing the prospect of working with the teenager, who is fresh from the hands of country-mate, Ibrahim Sekagya, coach of New York Red Bulls II.

“What we’ve seen from Steven over the last couple months has been very exciting,” said Struber.

“He fits into our style of play, and we have seen that in his appearances over the last month and believe that he can succeed at the MLS level.”

Sserwadda has featured at all levels of Ugandan National Football teams, including three appearances for the senior side.

He made his senior national team debut on March 25 against Tajikistan.

While in the B side, Sserwadda made a series of short-term loans to the main team over the last month, where he impressed.