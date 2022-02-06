Our mental attitude let us down in Ghana – Serunjogi

Tough times. Small size, big heart. Joy Serunjogi confronts South Africa’s Shirndree-Lee Simmons in their Pool A meeting at the Africa Cup of Nation. PHOTOS / MAKHTUM MUZIRANSA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • The Hockey She Cranes finished bottom of the eight participating teams – losing all their five matches, conceding 24 goals and scoring just once in what was a clearly rude welcome to the continental stage

Passionate. Uganda made its debut at the women’s Africa Cup of Nations last month. The Hockey She Cranes finished bottom of the eight participating teams – losing all their five matches, conceding 24 goals and scoring just once in what was a clearly rude welcome to the continental stage. Our reporter Makhtum Muziransa caught up with right winger Joy Eve Nakanyike Serunjogi, 20, to find out why it is not all doom and gloom for the players that were on the receiving end of this baptism of fire.

