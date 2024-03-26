Premier League: Chelsea vs Burnley predictions

Chelsea before the game

Chelsea continues its degradation, and is falling lower and lower in the standings. For the rest of the season, the Blues can only have the motivation to finish in the top 10; they can’t count on much more. Every victory for Chelsea now comes with great difficulty, and this is quite a rare occurrence in general. But we drew our attention to the stability of the Londoners, which lies in the fact that they have not been able to keep a clean sheet in defense lately, and only once did Mauricio Pochettino’s team keep a clean sheet in defense in 10 previous matches.

In the upcoming match, it is hard to believe that the capital will succeed in anything in terms of reliable defensive play. Newcastle, although this season is not fighting for the top 5, is a team that bites and knows a lot about attacking play. This is actually shaping up to be another difficult game for Chelsea in defense. There is no faith that Londoners will not let us through here. Not to say that the Londoners lack a class of players, but there has been no stability in the squad all season, and bright individual players have not yet grown into the team on a permanent basis. Don't miss to check football tips today for English football for free.

Burnley almost hopeless situation

With each round of the current English Premier League, the Burnley club's chances of saving itself from relegation to the lower division steadily continue to dwindle. However, while all is not completely lost, the Lancashire “claret” will definitely not give in to unfavorable circumstances. This was clearly visible, for example, in the last round. Where Burnley gave an equally bright fight in London to the status of West Ham United through a productive 2:2 draw. Well, today the “burgundy” team can’t get away from attacking football.

Since they are only satisfied with a victorious outcome here. So Burnley, in my opinion, can easily score goals here too. And before the aforementioned meeting with VHJ, he looked good ahead, say, in duels with: formidable Liverpool 1:3, Fulham 2:2 and champion Manchester City 1:3.

At the moment, the Vincent Company team is on a streak of four defeats in a row. In all matches, Burnley lost by at least two goals, and in the three previous matches they did not score a single goal. Forwards Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster will still be unable to help their team due to injuries.

Match prediction

Both teams are going through debacles and instability. Chelsea and Burnley often cling to points and score regularly in the last part of the season. There is a clue to believe that the team will be on top in terms of goals, and serious losses in the lineup will make the work of the attackers easier. Bet: total over 3