By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Pressure on Jamal’s Hilal, Onyango races for fitness

By DARREN ALLAN KYEYUNE

Sudanese club Al Hilal with Uganda Cranes’ goalkeeper Salim Jamal are hoping to break the chains and get off the winning mark when they visit Algerian side CR Belouizdad on Match Day Three of the Caf Champions League tonight.

The two-time finalists Hilal have picked just a point from a possible six in Group B, which consequently led to the sacking of their coach Serbian Zoran Manojlovic.

At the Stade du 5 Juillet, it is former Al Ahly defender Hamada Sedki, a 26th coaching change for Hilal is six years, was unveiled early this week but Hilal reportedly rejected him.Hilal’s pressure cooker is right in front of Belouizdad who lost 5-1 to South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Sunday.

Sundowns leads the group with six points but they have a tricky affair against DR Congo side TP Mazembe away tomorrow night.

Five-time champions Mazembe who boast of Cranes’ left-back Joseph Ochaya, have picked two points after goalless draws to Belouizdad and Hilal.

Yet, Sundowns’ first choice shot-stopper Ugandan Denis Onyango suffered an ankle problem against Belouizdad but he flew to Lubumbashi and is in the race to be fit to play.

“But I hope I will be fine in a few days. The medical team will try and assess it. It’s a little bit swollen but I will be fine as time goes on,” Onyango said early this week.

In Group A, log leaders Tanzanian club Simba, who have Cranes’ midfielder Taddeo Lwanga, hope to maintain their 100 percent record when they visit another struggling Sudanese club Al Merrikh.

Merrikh have another Ugandan midfielder Saidi Kyeyune who has played a combined 117 minutes against Al Ahly and AS Vita thus far in the group but they are yet to register a point.

In Group C, Guinea’s Horoya AC with another Cranes’ goalkeeper Robert Odongkara visit Moroccan outfit Wydad in Casablanca.

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

MATCH DAY - THREE FIXTURES

TODAY’S FIXTURES - GROUP B

10pm: CR Belouizdad (ALG) vs. Al Hilal (SUD)

Advertisement

TOMORROW - GROUP A

4pm: Al Merrikh (SUD) vs. Simba (TAZ)

10pm: Al Ahly (EGY) vs. AS Vita (DRC)

GROUP B

4pm: TP Mazembe (DRC) vs. Sundowns (RSA)

GROUP C

10pm: Wydad (MAR) vs. Horoya AC (GUI)

dkyeyune @ug.nationmedia.com