Relieved Put asks for more

Paul Put is a relieved man after Uganda Cranes redeemed themselves to wrap their international break assignments on Tuesday.

The Belgian's side were at the receiving end of a 4-0 thumping by Comoros on Saturday.

But the Cranes restored their sense of worth three days later when they twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with 10-man Ghana in Marrakech, Morocco, on Tuesday.

Ugandan striker Muhammad Shaban scored a late equaliser to cancel our Jordan Ayew's first half penalty.

World Cup duty



Ghana-based forward Steven Mukwala had earlier cancelled out Jerome Opoku' 22nd minute opener when he struck home a penalty after Rogers Mato was fouled.

The Ghana Black Stars also ended the game with 10 men after Mohammed Salisu received a second booking in the dying minutes of the game.

The Cranes can now have their heads up as they look forward to the resumption of the Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“I am happy with the result because we played one of the strongest teams of Africa," Put told the press in Morocco.

"So, I think the players made a good performance."

Need for improvement



Put is, however, not lost on areas of improvement.

“We may not be blind," he acknowledged, "for a tournament like World Cup qualifiers, we conceded two goals again today.

"So we have to learn so that it doesn’t happen in June because if you concede goals, its very difficult to come back."

Put, who was taking charge of his fourth game - winning one, losing two and drawing the other - added: “I think there is progress, but also still a lot of work to do.

"I hope to recover injured players for the game in June because we had to change a lot so it’s not that easy.”

Put made four changes from the team that started against Comoros.

Mukwala, debutant Toby Sibbick, Fahad Bayo and Ronald Ssekiganda got starting nods ahead of Shaban, Halid Lwaliwa, Denis Omedi and Moses Opondo.

Uganda will host Botswana and Algeria in June in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Cranes lost their first qualifying game to Guinea and beat Somalia in the last. Mozambique complete Uganda's group.

How the Cranes lined up