Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record with hat-trick as Man Utd beat Spurs

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on March 12, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

  • Cristiano Ronaldo set another goal scoring record in a return to form with a hat-trick to keep Manchester United's chances of playing in the Champions League next season alive with a 3-2 win over Tottenham on Saturday.
  • Ronaldo had scored just once in his previous 10 games, but three fantastic finishes took him clear as the highest scorer in professional football history according to FIFA's records with 807 goals for club and country.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time leading men's goalscorer in football history as his brilliant hat-trick inspired Manchester United's crucial 3-2 win against Tottenham, while Liverpool closed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City with a 2-0 victory at Brighton on Saturday.

