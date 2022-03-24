Sempigi not sure of Ankole Lions’ survival

The optimism that greeted Mbarara City’s promotion to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL)in May 2017 is long gone.The Ankole Lions have spent the larger part of this campaign flirting with relegation and currently occupy the 15th slot with 17 points from 21 matches.

Club coach Sadiq Sempigi, recruited midway the campaign to correct Hussein Mbalangu’s perceived wrongs, is at crossroads. “I don’t think we will survive the chop,” he answered when asked about the club’s survival chances. If anything, long serving skipper Hillary Mukundane’s switch to Vipers in January signalled the end of their five-year adventure in the topflight league.

Back on March 9, after the 3-1 loss to Wakiso Giants in Wakiso, Sempigi had promised his side would fight up to the end to shake off the relegation scare, but his stance has since changed with James Odoch’s Express at Kakyeka Stadium this afternoon.

Saddled with alleged crisis, Mbarara City must get points off Express, UPDF, Bul, SC Villa and Police in the next five matches to stay in contention. That looks like an uphill task for a club that has netted just 13 goals.

“We try to change to a combative 3-5-2 system but inexperience still costs us,” Sempigi revealed. His team has been bogged by injuries to star players like defender Souleyman Bamba, left-back Jasper Aheebwa, midfielder Solomon Okwalinga and striker Makweth Wol but a quarterfinal berth in the Stanbic Uganda Cup may act as a timely morale booster. Seventh placed Express are also off form with coach Odoch seeking his first win since taking over in February.

Rooted 13th on the log, Abbey Kikomeko’s Busoga United welcome Bul at Kakindu today hoping for a change in fortunes as they bid to limp out of the red zone. Busoga United have amassed 21 points from 21 matches.