St Kalemba living dream in Fort Portal

Two funerals and two finals for St Mathias Kalemba SS Nazigo! By coincidence, it was striker Enos Kusola losing key relatives. First, during the zonals in Kalagi-Mukono, the fast-paced striker lost his grandmother.

When the team was supposed to break the news, he concussed after colliding with Mukono Kings goal keeper David Wafula in their final groups game. In Fort Portal, while the games had just kicked off, Kusola again lost his mother. He did not attend either funerals!

This is the spirit that binds St Kalemba after playing at the finals of the biggest schools’ competition, the USSSA Boys Championship, previously known as Copa Coca-Cola, for the first time since the modern version was introduced in 1986.

“I am told that somewhere in the 90s we had qualified and the school pulled out for lack of funds. But it’s a disputed fact until today,” school head teacher David Kawuma, said.

After drawing 1-1 with 2017 winners Jinja SS on Saturday, Kawuma might be the only person actively looking to ignore the loud entrance the school has made in the nationals.

“I try to do my best to forget about it as much as possible. We are just a work in progress,” Kawuma told Daily Monitor.

For the opening four games, St Kalemba played the way that would make their fans proud.

Their performance has left an impression. They narrowly lost 1-0 to perennial contenders Standard High Zzana and were unlucky to lose 1-0 to a physical Layibi College but hammered Speaker Anita Among's Bukedea Comprehensive 3-0.

Building a dream

St Kalemba is among the academic giants making a debut including Mityana SS.

When the 50-year-old Kawuma was appointed head teacher in 2018, he was building from scratch with two balls; one for football and another for netball.

“On arrival, I told everyone that I cannot be a head teacher of a school that loses in sports. Sports, among other talents, is the way to go,” he said.

He embarked on building a strong school church choir as well as football and netball teams.

But the start was cruel. They lost all their district games including a 6-0 hammering against Yale SS.

He would then convince the board to offer sports a backing. They obliged with 25 football bursaries and recruited youth coach Isaac Kitakule.

“We’re still keen on academics. But through talent development, we want to offer our students an alternative in life,” he said.

Today, the squad has gained some experience playing in the Fufa U17 Juniors League as Lugazi SA with notable players such as skipper Erias Kayima, Kusola and lead striker Micah Ochen turning heads.

Backed by the chaplain Fr Emmanuel Nzirubusa, a prayerful man and games teacher Fred Ssonko, a fifth division player in Matugga, the team is upbeat. The old students’ association is giving a big push with kits and upkeep.

Kawuma, a cheerleader during his days, is now focused on what’s ahead. He says the team overachieved by reaching the nationals.

“We are institutionalising sports and we want to grow as a sports brand producing players for the junior national teams,” said Kawuma, an English language and literature teacher.

The opportunity seems to be there with some schools in Mukono cutting sports budgets. Whether St Kalemba plays their way back isn’t a question Kawuma is willing to waste time thinking about.

"I just want us to play consistently," he said. “If we play well, then I know we shall be coming to the nationals every year."

USSSA BOYS FOOTBALL

Results

Kitende 4-0 Teso Progressive

Tororo Town College 0-1 Latifa

Alwa 1-0 London College

Sironko Progressive 0-0 Ryakasinga

Kawempe Muslim 5-1 Dokolo

Jinja SS 1-1 St Kalemba

Stahiza 4-1 St Kagwa Bushenyi

Old Kampala 2-1 Nakwasi Seed

Kijjaguzo 0-2 West Ville

Amus College 2-0 Kimanya

Kibuli 1-0 Nganwa

Panyadoli 1-0 Andy Mwesigwa

Buddo 1-0 Victoria High

Jinja Progressive 6-0 Wisdom

Nabumali 0-2 Mpigi Mixed

Layibi 3-0 Bukedea Comprehensive

Mityana 2-1 Dynamic